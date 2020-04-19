Sundargarh’s second Covid hospital to function soon

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: The second COVID-19 hospital of the district will soon start functioning from the newly constructed NTPC Medical College and Hospital at Sankara here. The 200-bed hospital has been set up with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said the hospital is likely to operate from Monday.

The medical college, handed over to the administration on March, is yet to be formally inaugurated. The first 200-bed COVID-19 hospital, set up on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela, was inaugurated on April 3. Meanwhile, the authorities of the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) of NTPC in Sundargarh district led by Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar Satya have taken a host of measure to contain spread of the virus.

Critical operation of power generation and other core activities are underway with strict adherence social distancing and other preventive guidelines including thermal scanning of employees and contract workers at the plant premises and frequent hand washing by them. They said around 4,100 contract workers of NTPC have been provided with grocery packets comprising 10 kg rice, two kg pulses, two kg potato, one kg onion, 500 gram salt and soap. Besides, disinfection of NTPC Township, R & R Colony, Labour Colonies and adjoining villages is being carried out.