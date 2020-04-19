STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sundargarh’s second Covid hospital to function soon

The first 200-bed COVID-19 hospital, set up on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela, was inaugurated on April 3.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: The second COVID-19 hospital of the district will soon start functioning from the newly constructed NTPC Medical College and Hospital at Sankara here. The 200-bed hospital has been set up with funding from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). Chief district medical and public health officer Dr SK Mishra said the hospital is likely to operate from Monday. 

The medical college, handed over to the administration on March, is yet to be formally inaugurated. The first 200-bed COVID-19 hospital, set up on the premises of Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital at Rourkela, was inaugurated on April 3. Meanwhile, the authorities of the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) of NTPC in Sundargarh district led by Chief General Manager Sunil Kumar Satya have taken a host of measure to contain spread of the virus. 

Critical operation of power generation and other core activities are underway with strict adherence social distancing and other preventive guidelines including thermal scanning of employees and contract workers at the plant premises and frequent hand washing by them. They said around 4,100 contract workers of NTPC have been provided with grocery packets comprising 10 kg rice, two kg pulses, two kg potato, one kg onion, 500 gram salt and soap. Besides, disinfection of NTPC Township, R & R Colony, Labour Colonies and adjoining villages is being carried out. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sundargarh Odisha coronavirus covid hospital
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp