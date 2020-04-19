STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for attacking officers on COVID-19 duty  

 Police on Saturday arrested three persons of Gopinathpur village under Rasulpur for attacking two officials of district enforcement squad for Covid-19 lockdown. 

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Police on Saturday arrested three persons of Gopinathpur village under Rasulpur for attacking two officials of district enforcement squad for Covid-19 lockdown. Prohibitory orders have been implemented in the village to avoid law and order situation. The accused Rajan Khan, Parvez Khan and Sophian Khan have been forwarded to court.

The squad comprising Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, ADM Mihir Prasad Mohanty, Rasulpur BDO Umakanta Parida, local tehsildar Jyotikanta Bhujabal and Kuakhia IIC Manoj Kumar Swain visited the block in the morning to ensure lockdown guidelines are being followed.While the BDO and tehsildar were monitoring the situation in Gopinathpur, they found three youths riding a motorcycle without wearing masks. When they tried to stop the youths, they fled the spot and entered the village. The officials then followed the youths and intercepted them in the middle of the village. 

When the officers told them that not wearing masks was a punishable offence, more than 50 residents of the village rushed to the spot and misbehaved with the officers. Some also attacked the officials. 
Seeing this, driver of the enforcement vehicle informed the Collector who was in a nearby village. Das along with SP Charan Singh Meena rushed to the spot. The two officers were rescued. Three persons have been arrested while the rest managed to escape. 

