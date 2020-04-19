VIMSAR starts coronavirus tests  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The COVID-19 testing laboratory at VIMSAR, Burla, will start operation from Sunday, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das. Until now, swab samples collected at VIMSAR were being sent to the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar for testing. The lab can test around 90 samples in two shifts every day. If required, two additional RTPCR machines would be installed to scale up testing capacity. “We are also taking steps to start antibody test and rapid test at this lab soon,” Das said .

The Health Minister visited the COVID Isolation ward at the hospital and instructed the authorities to provide necessary facilities to the doctors and the para-medical staff involved in COVID duty. He said that the district administration has been directed to make arrangements for food and transportation of the medical staff and doctors.

However, the Junior Doctor Association (JDA) of VIMSAR alleged that the medical and paramedical staffs, who are under quarantine, are not being provided proper food and accommodation by the hospital authorities. President of JDA, Sanjeeb Mishra said quality of food being served is poor and accommodation lacks basic amenities. The JDA members submitted a memorandum to the Minister in this regard.