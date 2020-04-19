STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

VIMSAR starts coronavirus tests  

The Covid-19 testing laboratory at VIMSAR, Burla, will start operation from Sunday, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das.

Published: 19th April 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducts a swab test during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at CSMT in Mumbai.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The COVID-19 testing laboratory at VIMSAR, Burla, will start operation from Sunday, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das. Until now,  swab samples collected at VIMSAR were being sent to the Regional Medical Research Center (RMRC) at Bhubaneswar for testing. The lab can test around 90 samples in two shifts every day. If required, two additional RTPCR machines would be installed to scale up testing capacity. “We are also taking steps to start antibody test and rapid test at this lab soon,” Das said .

The Health Minister visited the COVID Isolation ward at the hospital and instructed the authorities to provide necessary facilities to the doctors and the para-medical staff involved in COVID duty. He said that the district administration has been directed to make arrangements for food and transportation of the medical staff and doctors.

However, the Junior Doctor Association (JDA) of VIMSAR alleged that the medical and paramedical staffs, who are under quarantine, are not being provided proper food and accommodation by the hospital authorities. President of JDA, Sanjeeb Mishra said quality of food being served is poor and accommodation lacks basic amenities. The JDA members submitted a memorandum to the Minister in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 RMRC Bhubaneswar
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp