Coronavirus, a boon for wildlife

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as the spread of coronavirus and the lockdown has emerged as the biggest concern for people across the globe, it has brought cheer to wildlife lovers in the district. As per records, incidents of forest fire and hunting of animals during ‘Chaita Parab’ reduced significantly this year.

Tribal communities of Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kundra, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Lamtaput, Balda, Semiliguda, Laxmipur and Narayanpatna organise mass hunting rituals as part of Chaita Parab, which starts from last week of March and continues till second week of April. The tribals first set fire in the forests to chase the animals and then kill them.

However, this year, owing to the COVID-19 scare, the tribals remained in their houses and did not venture out for hunting in the forests. The ones who did engage in the activity ensured it was low-key.



Jeypore DFO NSJP Singh said three cases of forest fire were reported in the division.