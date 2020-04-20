STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus lockdown curbs lifted in Odisha's Bhadrak district, imposed in Niliabag

The people in the containment zone will not be allowed to step out of their houses and restrictions have been imposed on movement of public and private vehicles.

Fire personnel spraying disinfectant at Niliabag in Balasore town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHADRAK: Even as restrictions imposed in Charampa and Erein of Bhadrak town were lifted on Sunday, the Niliabag locality of Balasore Municipality was declared a containment zone after the first COVID-19 positive case of the district was detected from the area.

“Niliabag will remain in containment for seven days till midnight of April 25,” said Additional District Magistrate, Balasore, Sambit Kumar Nayak.

The people in the containment zone will not be allowed to step out of their houses and restrictions have been imposed on movement of public and private vehicles. All government and private institutions along with business establishments within the zone have been closed.

The ADM said the administration has made necessary arrangements for home delivery of essential items for people residing in the area. The containment area is being sanitised by fire fighters. Three OAS officers and the District Public Health Officer have been appointed as nodal officers to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and facilities in the containment zone, he added.   

The patient no 61, a 58-year-old man from the district with travel history to Jharkhand, is currently under treatment at the KIMS Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar. His wife too has been quarantined in a government facility in the State Capital. His contact tracing is on. The case has left health officials perplexed as he tested positive more than a month after his return.

Balasore CDMO Dr Banarjee Prasad Chhotray said 12 medical teams comprising doctors, health workers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers were engaged to screen people in the containment zone. They screened 5,000 people by visiting 600 houses in the area.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak Collector Gyana Das, in a tweet said no positive cases have been reported from the two containment zones in the town during the last two weeks. However, the lockdown restrictions and door-to-door surveillance will continue, he said.

All vegetables shops have been allowed to operate till 6.00 pm in the district except Bhadrak Municipality and Erein gram panchayat  where it has been allowed till 1.00 pm. Das said optical shops in Bhadrak Municipality and Erein have already been allowed to function till 1.00 pm during the lockdown period. In other areas of the district, they can operate till 6.00 pm.

The administration had declared three places - Puruna Bazaar, Charampa and Erein - as containment zones after three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the town. Two among the three patients have recovered.

The district had reported the first corona case after a 29-year-old youth, who worked in Dubai, was tested positive for the virus on March 31. He was from Puruna Bazaar area. Two more persons were later found to have contracted the infection. Containment restrictions at Puruna Bazaar were lifted on April 15.

