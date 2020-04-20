COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday announced to ease restrictions imposed in the district to prevent coronavirus spread.The relaxation will come into force from Monday.



Shops dealing with essential commodities will remain open throughout the day instead of 7 am to 12 noon but function at places as fixed by the administration. No restrictions will be imposed on cultivation activities, motor garages, vehicle showrooms and shops dealing with spare parts.

Similarly, barricades in rural areas will be removed and primary cooperative societies allowed to open. Banks will function normally while works under MNERGS will be carried out. The block development officers (BDOs) have been directed to provide masks to labourers engaged under the scheme. All Government offices will function with full attendance. However, public transport will remain suspended till May 3.

The Collector said two wheelers will be allowed to ply but with a single rider. Travelling in goods carriers has been prohibited. Hotels will remain open but provide only home delivery and takeaway services. Shopping malls, cinema halls and jewelery shops will remain closed till the lockdown is in force.

A maximum of 20 persons can participate in funeral rites while the number is 10 for marriage functions. Kulange said restrictions on entry into the district will continue and people will have to seek permission from tehsildars for the purpose.

Stores will have to hang a board stating ‘no mask no grocery’ along with the rate chart. The Collector said restrictions may be relaxed further if people follow the norms sincerely. Those found without masks and spitting on road will be fined.