COVID-19 scare: Amla, orange demand increases to boost immunity

​Both the fruits are being sold for Rs 100 per kg. 80-year-old Rasa Dei, who sells amla, has little knowledge of coronavirus.

People buying amla from Rasa Dei in Dhenkanal town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to rise in sale of fruits with high Vitamin C content across the district.With experts claiming that Vitamin C can boost immunity, oranges and amla are selling like hot cakes in the town.

Both the fruits are being sold for Rs 100 per kg. 80-year-old Rasa Dei, who sells amla, has little knowledge of coronavirus.

However, she is glad that the fruit, consumed to prevent cold, is in demand. Dei said she exhausted her stock of 10 kg in just two hours. Similarly, Prakash Sahoo said he sold 50 kg oranges in just four hours. This is in sharp contrast to only 10 kg he used to sell before the lockdown.

In studies of its effectiveness against viruses that cause the common cold, Vitamin C does not appear to make a person less likely to get a cold. But it may help get over a cold faster and make the symptoms less severe.

