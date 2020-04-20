Farmers develop disinfectant sprayer in Odisha for COVID-19 fight

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Three young farmers of Kalapani village in Bargarh block have developed a disinfectant sprayer to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The trio, Kalyan Kumar (42), Nilamadhab Sahu (32) and Sanatan Pradhan (30) took around a week’s time to come up with the sprayer. They have decided to hand over their innovation to the district administration after disinfecting their panchayat and the neighbouring areas.

While Kalyan has a BTech degree in Computer Science, Nilamadhab and Sanatan hold ITI Fitter trade certificates.

The sprayer was made by using a 500 litre PVC water tank, iron angles, compressor and some other items. The spraying machine is attached to a tractor and operates by using the power generated from the vehicle’s engine. A plastic pipe has also been fitted to the machine though which the disinfectant is sprayed.