Four vegetable markets to be relocated in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: To ensure strict social distancing as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, Commissionerate Police and Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Sunday decided to further relocate four major vegetable markets in the city.

As per the decision, while vegetable vendors sitting on Nayasarak Road in Balu Bazaar vegetable market, will be shifted to Ring Road stretching from Sishu Bhawan to Judicial Academy and inside the field near the Academy, the other permanent vegetable vendors sitting inside Balu Bazaar will be allowed to continue vending by maintaining a minimum distance of 12 feet.

The vendors sitting near Krishak Bazar on the road from Satichaura to Bidanasi Bandha Gada will be relocated to the four-lane road connecting Ashwini Hospital to Sector 10. They will be allowed to sit on the northern flank of the road.

Vendors on Nayabazaar Road will be shifted to the field near TOP, while fish market will continue under the flyover. Vegetable vendors who were shifted from Chhatra Bazaar and relocated on the Link Road and between Dolomundai and Khan Nagar will be shifted to two open fields - Ganesh field and Nikei field near Khan Nagar Park.



No vegetable retail shops will be allowed inside Chhatra Bazaar, informed DCP Akhilesvar Singh adding that a joint drive would start from Monday for relocation of vegetable vendors.