Hit by cyclone Fani, doomed by coronavirus lockdown

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cyclone Fani left their houses in tatters a year from now, people living in kutcha houses across the district find it hard to rework their roofs as lockdown and scorching heat have come as a double whammy.

As per the state government report, there are 81,754 kutcha houses in 14 blocks of the district. Of which, 372 houses fully collapsed, 12,785 were severely damaged and 68,557 partially damaged during cyclone Fani last year in May.

Around 12,000 families living in kutcha houses under Nischintakoli and Mahanga tehsils are at the receiving end since they are yet to get house damage assistance due to nexus of politicians and local officials. For them, getting a roof over their heads now has become a struggle.

Traditionally, people start thatching work of their kutcha houses after Agni Utsav in February. They collect materials like straw, bamboo, palm leaf strands and thatch their houses after processing the materials for about 15 days by engaging local skilled workers. Roof-thatching in rural areas continues till the arrival of monsoon.

However, due to the ongoing lockdown, they are unable to arrange thatchers and also materials for their houses. And now with extension of lockdown, villagers are worried whether they would able to thatch their houses on time before the monsoon onsets.

After complaints surfaced about irregularities in selecting beneficiaries for availing house damage assistance, Tehsildars of the two areas had postponed the disbursement and initiated a probe into the alleged matter. As a result, the cyclone-affected people could not be able to go in for repair of their damaged houses to allow official verification.

Though the probe was completed about three months back, the administration is yet to disburse the house damage assistance to the cyclone-hit families.

“With no labourers and carpenters in sight due to lockdown, we are unable to get our damaged houses repaired and thatched,” said Nakuli Maharan, a resident of Aenda village in Nischintakoili tehsil.



Project Director of DRDA Md Abdaal Akhtar, however, avoided to comment on the matter.