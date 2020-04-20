MHA allows workers’ movement within Odisha from April 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move which is likely to bring relief to thousands of stranded workers in Odisha from other states, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday allowed their movement within the State to return to workplace by observing all guidelines and protocols from April 20.

The MHA, which issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for movement of stranded labourers, said if a group of migrants want to return to their places of work within a state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.

During the journey by bus to their places of work, it would be ensured that social distancing norms are followed and the vehicles used for transport are sanitised as per the guidelines of the health authorities. It also directed the states to strictly follow the national directives for COVID-19 management issued under the consolidated revised guidelines on April 15. The local authorities will also provide food and water for the duration of their journey, it added.

Migrant labourers residing in relief/shelter camps in states/UTs would be registered with the local authorities concern, the SOP said and asked the states to conduct skill mapping to find out their suitability for various kinds of work.

However, the MHA made it clear that there will be no inter-state movement of labourers. The MHA said the workers could now be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MGNREGA works as per the revised guidelines issued by it.