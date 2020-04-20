STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Microbiologists leading from the front in coronavirus fight

Microbiologists, who collect samples for testing, have been playing a significant role in the fight against Covid-19.

Published: 20th April 2020 08:48 AM

Pallabi Pati collecting swab sample from a person at DHH. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Microbiologists, who collect samples for testing, have been playing a significant role in the fight against COVID-19. One such health professional Pallabi Pati, posted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) has been leading from the front.

She has collected a whopping 693 samples till date. Pallabi, who resides alone in the city, reaches her workplace at 8 am, wears her personal protective equipment (PPE) and collects samples till 9 pm.

The 30-year-old, after completing her Post Graduation in Microbiology, joined the DHH four years back. She has been working tirelessly and is all praise for the district administration for its preparedness to handle natural calamities and medical emergencies.

“I am inspired to serve the society under the guidance of experienced professionals. The pandemic has brought out the best in health care professionals. I am trained to do the work and I ensure it is done perfectly” she said.

Pallabi has also trained 16 laboratory technicians. Earlier all samples collected at the DHH were sent to Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar. But now they are being sent to the Microbiology department of MKCG Medical College and Hospital where COVID-19 tests were started on April 14.

Pallabi recalls a day when she had to stay back at the DHH till 1 am to collect the sample of a man who had returned from Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

She said initially, people were reluctant to give their swab samples for testing. But now the task has become easier as people have realised it is necessary to stay safe and contain the spread of the virus.

“As a health professional, it is a matter of relief that nobody from Ganjam district has yet tested positive for the virus,” said Pallabi.

