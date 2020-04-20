Opposition urges CM Naveen Patnaik to take care of stranded Odia migrants

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As reports on hardship faced by Odia migrant labourers stuck in other states are pouring in, opposition political parties have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take urgent steps to meet their food requirements and housing facilities.

The State unit of the CPI(M) has requested the Chief Minister to take steps similar to Uttar Pradesh to make special arrangements for bringing back the stranded Odias.Alleging that the officers and senior leaders of the BJD assigned specific states for coordination have miserably failed in their jobs, state CPM secretary Ali Kishor Patnaik said stranded Odias are living in miserable conditions in all states except Kerala.

He urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter with his counter parts of other states to take proper care of the stranded people. Since most of them are labourers, the Government should deposit at least `7,500 in their accounts to take care of the needs of their families during the lockdown period.

While appreciating the Sunday announcement of the Chief Minister, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said the financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for those who will be kept in isolation after their return from other states is too small to take care of their family need. The Government assistance should be based of realistic assessment, he said.