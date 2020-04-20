STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents want students back from Kota after city records coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Parents of students stuck at coaching centres in Kota, Rajasthan on Sunday sought help of the state government for safe evacuation of their wards.

After the Sundargarh district administration expressed its inability to help, groups of parents met Rourkela MLA and Sundargarh District Planning Committee Chairman Sarada Prasad Nayak and RN Pali legislator Subrat Tarai in this regard.

Ivy Pyari Bodra and Gladistone Bodra, parents of Ansuriya Bodra of Sector-1 who is pursuing medical coaching in Kota, said their daughter and many other students of Rourkela have been stranded in Rajasthan due the coronavirus outbreak. They are panic-stricken after a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Kota.

“The Uttar Pradesh Government has already evacuated its students from there. Students of many other States have also been rescued. But those from Odisha are still stuck in Kota,” said the worried parents.

Bodras’ neighbour Ajay Mallick too is concerned about his daughter Anisha (19), a medical aspirant, who is also stuck in Kota. Mallick said he had requested vehicle permission to get his daughter back but the administration refused. “In current circumstances, only the state government can help in evacuation of the students from Kota,” he said.

A couple of days back, Odia students pursuing medical and engineering coaching in Kota had launched a social media campaign urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to evacuate them.According to estimates, there are more than 105 students of Rourkela in Kota.  

While Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan did not comment, MLA Nayak said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is monitoring the situation in Kota. A comprehensive list of Rourkela students stuck in Kota would soon be submitted to the CMO for further action, he added.

