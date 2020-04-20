Work on Rath construction yard shed begins in Puri amid lockdown

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday started construction of the shed over chariot construction yard, ending days of uncertainty over the conduct of the annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity.

After being directed by the SJTA, workers installed a wooden frame on which a shed will be constructed to cover the yard and protect carpenters from the sun. The carpenters will start construction of the three chariots simultaneously adhering to the fixed work schedule.

Temple sources said the workers were instructed to carry out work on facilities that will come up at the construction yard.As per the schedule, Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) would begin Rath construction work on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya (April 26) after the priests hand over the ‘ajnamallya’ (order of Lord Jagannath) to them and conduct of a yajna at the site.

However, the State Government is yet to come out with an order in this regard. Many residents and servitors believe that since the car festival is around 2 months away, the situation would improve by then. Some servitors opined that though the construction of chariots has started, if the situation does not permit, only traditional rituals would be observed during the festival by adhering to the social distancing norm.