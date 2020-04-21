Centre appreciates Odisha’s COVID-19 management

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Centre has appreciated Odisha for being among top two states in controlling and combating the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently. Kerala and Odisha are the only two states, apart from the Union Territory of Chandigarh where the doubling rate is more than 30 days, the Government noted. It also appreciated the steps taken to manage contact tracing and case management.

According to figures collected by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare between April 12 and 18, Odisha and Kerala have the best-performing doubling rates of positive COVID-19 cases. While cases doubled in Kerala in 67.2 days, in Odisha the doubling rate is 34.1 days. In Chandigarh, cases are doubling in 45.7 days. Third in the list of states is Chhattisgarh which has seen positive cases double in 27.8 days during the period. The three worst-performing states are - Gujarat (4.24), Madhya Pradesh (4.55) and West Bengal (5.84).

Chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the State’s effective COVID-19 containment strategy has earned international praise. “World Economic Forum has appreciated Odisha’s proactive approach, use of IT, strict social distancing, functioning of exclusive COVID hospitals and focus on livelihood and welfare of the people in containing Covid-19,” he said.