STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Centre appreciates Odisha’s COVID-19 management

Centre has appreciated Odisha for being among top two states in controlling and combating the Covid-19 pandemic efficiently.

Published: 21st April 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Centre has appreciated Odisha for being among top two states in controlling and combating the COVID-19 pandemic efficiently. Kerala and Odisha are the only two states, apart from the Union Territory of Chandigarh where the doubling rate is more than 30 days, the Government noted. It also appreciated the steps taken to manage contact tracing and case management.

According to figures collected by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare between April 12 and 18, Odisha and Kerala have the best-performing doubling rates of positive COVID-19 cases. While cases doubled in Kerala in 67.2 days, in Odisha the doubling rate is 34.1 days. In Chandigarh, cases are doubling in 45.7 days. Third in the list of states is Chhattisgarh which has seen positive cases double in 27.8 days during the period. The three worst-performing states are - Gujarat (4.24), Madhya Pradesh (4.55) and West Bengal (5.84).

Chief spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said the State’s effective COVID-19 containment strategy has earned international praise. “World Economic Forum has appreciated Odisha’s proactive approach, use of IT, strict social distancing, functioning of exclusive COVID hospitals and focus on livelihood and welfare of the people in containing Covid-19,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp