Cop sings to spread Covid-19 awareness

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In an initiative to cheer up people while creating awareness on the Coronavirus, a police officer of Dumuriput outpost is not only composing songs on the need for hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing, but also crooning them with his own tunes.

Apart from maintaining law and order, the office in charge of the outpost Nrushimha Nath Panigrahi has been singing songs on the coronavirus pandemic to sensitize people in Dumuriput and those commuting through Visakhapatnam-Raipur section of NH-26. His approach has drawn appreciation from all quarters.