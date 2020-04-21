STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Two Odisha Police personnel postpone wedding, earn praise

Regarding Sunita, who is posted at Birmitrapur, the DGP said that she postponed her wedding to make her locality safe for all.

BHUBANESWAR: They had to make a choice between conjugal bliss and the call of duty.

They chose the latter. At a time when police is at the vanguard of the fight against COVID1-9, two women police personnel in Odisha's Sundergarh district have postponed their wedding, setting an example of unwavering commitment to duty.

Home guard Tilotama Meher's wedding was scheduled for April 12 while constable Sunita Adha was scheduled to tie the knot on April 25, DGP Abhay said after his recent visit to Sundergarh district.

"Tilotama has postponed her wedding to be on coronavirus duty for making the world safe for all brides," the DGP said.

"Our compliments to Tilotama and Sunita," the DGP said.

Police sources said, most of the personnel engaged in COVID-19 duty have already canceled their family functions to be on duty during the ongoing lockdown which has been imposed to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a twitter post had earlier said, "Thousands of policemen are making personal and family sacrifices joining our fight against COVID-19.

Let us honor their sacrifice by staying at homes and maintain social distancing.

Appeal all to respect lockdown for your safety and safety of society.

