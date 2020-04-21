STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drive to track asymptomatic cases  

By Express News Service

PURI:  An active surveillance programme has been initiated in the town under which house-to-house surveys will be conducted for identification of asymptomatic cases. As many as 25,000 households in 63 slums will be covered by the massive exercise. Around 125 teams comprising 200 school teachers, 32 Asha workers, 79 Anganwadi workers, 56 ANMs and 90 Mahila Arogya Samiti members have been engaged for the purpose. The teams visiting houses will comprise a teacher as head, three Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and one member from the Mahila Arogya Samiti. 

The team will touch each family in the slums thrice in five days to ascertain the health condition and contact history of the members. Elderly people will be counselled on their safety and how to keep away from the infection. The health status information collected from the households will be monitored and continuously tracked over telephone by the teachers, said Collector Balwant Singh. 

The teams have been imparted orientation training in four batches. The zones that will be covered under the programme are UPHC Kamala Devi Matru Managala Area, UPHC-Dolabedikona Area, UPHC Chandan Hajuri Area and UPHC-Swargadwara Area. The objective of the surveillance programme is to increase swab collection for testing.

