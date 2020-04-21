In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, barbers begin home service

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reeling under livelihood loss due to the lockdown, barbers of the district have started providing their services at the doorsteps of people. As the social-distancing norm puts salons out of business, many barbers have started visiting customers’ homes with their kits. Feeling lost due to the disruption in their grooming routines, people too are not complaining.

Santosh Barik, a barber of Balikuda, said he has a salon in the port town of Paradip which is now closed due to the lockdown. “Since this is my family business, I returned to my village and have started offering services to people at their home,” he said. Santosh charges Rs 50-Rs100 per person depending on the haircut.

Harekrushna Barik, a barber of Makhi village, said he receives calls from regular customers requesting for haircuts and other grooming services. “All the four workers of my salon were forced to sit at home due to the crisis. Now, I have engaged all of them in providing hair care services to people at their doorsteps,” he said.

Though social distancing is not possible, the barbers ensure than they take necessary preventive measures like wearing masks while providing their services. Sources said in urban areas, the barbers are charging more than the usual. Haircutting and shaving, which usually cost around Rs 40 to Rs 100, is now available at Rs 200 to Rs 300.

However, there are many housing societies in urban areas which have put restriction on barbers apprehending spread of coronavirus. Resident of Paradip, Subrat Sahoo said his son’s hair had grown so long that it covered his eyes and ears. Now with the rise in mercury, the long hairs were causing him irritation. “Unable to avail the services of a barber, I decided to take matters into my own hands and gave a haircut to my son with the help of a trimmer,” he said.

President of Jagatsinghpur Barbers’ Association Pradyumna Barik said the livelihood of nearly 40,000 barbers has been severely hit due to the lockdown. “The Government should allow hairdressers to open shops for a limited period and announce financial assistance to barbers,” he added.