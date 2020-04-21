STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, barbers begin home service

Santosh Barik, a barber of Balikuda, said he has a salon in the port town of Paradip which is now closed due to the lockdown.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A barber giving a haircut to a villager

A barber giving a haircut to a villager

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Reeling under livelihood loss due to the lockdown, barbers of the district have started providing their services at the doorsteps of people.  As the social-distancing norm puts salons out of business, many barbers have started visiting customers’ homes with their kits. Feeling lost due to the disruption in their grooming routines, people too are not complaining. 

Santosh Barik, a barber of Balikuda, said he has a salon in the port town of Paradip which is now closed due to the lockdown. “Since this is my family business, I returned to my village and have started offering services to people at their home,” he said. Santosh charges Rs 50-Rs100 per person depending on the haircut.

Harekrushna Barik, a barber of Makhi village, said he receives calls from regular customers requesting for haircuts and other grooming services. “All the four workers of my salon were forced to sit at home due to the crisis. Now, I have engaged all of them in providing hair care services to people at their doorsteps,” he said.

Though social distancing is not possible, the barbers ensure than they take necessary preventive measures like wearing masks while providing their services. Sources said in urban areas, the barbers are charging more than the usual. Haircutting and shaving, which usually cost around Rs 40 to Rs 100, is now available at Rs 200 to Rs 300. 

However, there are many housing societies in urban areas which have put restriction on barbers apprehending spread of coronavirus.  Resident of Paradip, Subrat Sahoo said his son’s hair had grown so long that it covered his eyes and ears. Now with the rise in mercury, the long hairs were causing him irritation. “Unable to avail the services of a barber, I decided to take matters into my own hands and gave a haircut to my son with the help of a trimmer,” he said.

President of Jagatsinghpur Barbers’ Association Pradyumna Barik said the livelihood of nearly 40,000 barbers has been severely hit due to the lockdown. “The Government should allow hairdressers to open shops for a limited period and announce financial assistance to barbers,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Jagatsinghpur barbers coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp