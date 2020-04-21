Lockdown relaxation: Odisha government allows universities to function with limited staff

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government relaxing lockdown restrictions in some sectors, the Higher Education department on Monday allowed State universities to function with limited workforce and strict adherence to social distancing norms. Classes, however, will not be conducted until further orders, the department clarified.

As per the instruction, all Group-A employees including faculty members have to attend duty on a daily basis while only one-third of the Group B, C and D employees will be allowed to function during the lockdown. Employees unable to attend duty have been asked to apply for admissible leave from the competent authorities.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra, in a letter to the universities, said neither theory nor practical classes will be allowed in the physical mode during the period and advised that online teaching be imparted as a substitute during the crisis. Though no permission has been granted to the universities to conduct examinations, the Secretary, however, asked university authorities to remain prepared to conduct the tests in short notice if permitted by the Government.

Similarly, students will not be allowed to enter university office and departments without valid permission of the authorities concerned. They will also not be allowed to stay in the hostels during period. Any urgent matter including issue of certificate will have to be communicated online.

Though evaluation of answer sheets has been permitted, zonal valuation has been scrapped. Conduct of PhD viva-voice, pre-submission presentations, workshops, seminars and conferences will be held online.

As part of the Covid-19 preventive measures, use of masks inside campuses has been made mandatory while teaching and non-teaching staff have been asked to ensure social distancing and use of hand wash and sanitisers frequently. Use of bio-metric attendance system will continue to remain suspended.