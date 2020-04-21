STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarpanchs hail Govt move   

Published: 21st April 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:54 AM

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Panchayat heads of the tribal-dominated district have hailed the decision to delegate Collector’s power to sarpanchs to deal with migrant workers returning to villages after the lockdown is lifted, as an extraordinary move to tackle coronavirus crisis.Muna Sodi, a young sarpanch of Maoist-infested Motu, said the move would not only ensure protection and dignity of the returnees but also the community as a whole. 

The Government has empowered sarpanchs to take decision at their level regarding registration of returnees in panchayats followed by their 14-day quarantine which has become mandatory now. The migrant workers will be provided an incentive of `2,000 on completion of their quarantine period.

“With the Collector’s powers, I will be able to take decisions and put in place necessary measures for migrant workers. The entire exercise from their registration, 14-day quarantine period to providing them accommodation, food and free treatment will be carried out under the supervision of the panchayat,” he said.

Informing that nearly 40-50 people from Motu have been stuck in Telangana and Chennai due to the lockdown, Sodi said he is preparing a blueprint on how to deal with migrant workers once they return to the panchayat after the restrictions are lifted.Motu panchayat has 500 households with a population of around 3,000.

