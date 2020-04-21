Third positive case in Bisra hotspot   

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh’s hotspot Birsa on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases from the district to three. The 40-year-old male was found suffering from fever on April 17 and his swab sample was sent to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) laboratory here which tested positive. He was under medication at home and has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital here.The Patient No 69, belonging to a minority colony in Bisra, has not shown any serious health complication and denied any travel history.

Although the district administration is tight-lipped, it is apprehensive that Bisra may throw up a few more positive cases as test reports of 300 swab samples taken so far are pending. Sources said there is possibility of the new patient coming in contact with the other two patients, Patient-51 (67 years, male) and Patient-52 (18 years, male) of the same locality. The Patient-51 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and Patient-52 acquired the infection from him.

Chief district medical & public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said as per standard protocol the new patient’s contact and travel history would be ascertained. Dr Mishra said since Bisra is a hotspot zone, active surveillance of the containment zone and its buffer zone would be strengthened further. Another 3000 people in the area will be tested in the next 48 hours.A population of about 11,600 at minority colonies of Bisra Basti, Ashiyana Colony and Gurgurzore Basti under Bisra is under active surveillance. Meanwhile, the district administration for the fourth time in a row extended the shutdown at Bisra for another 48 hours till 11.30 am on April 22.

Five from Jajpur

Jajpur: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Jajpur district went up to seven after five new cases were reported on Monday. While three of the new cases are from Jajpur block, one each belongs to Dasarathapur and Korei. All the five male patients have travel history to West Bengal. They used to work as transport labourers in Kolkata and had returned to their native villages on March 28 and 29, informed Collector Ranjan Kumar Das. Prior to being tested positive, they were in home quarantine. The district administration has started contact tracing of the new patients.

“The patients are not giving their contact details which has emerged as a challenge for us,” the Collector said. Some of the patients had visited the district headquarters hospital and a private nursing home and came in contact with doctors and paramedical staff. Around 30 staff of the two hospitals including doctors will be quarantined, he said.