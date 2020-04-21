STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Third positive case in Bisra hotspot   

One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh’s hotspot Birsa on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases from the district to three. 

Published: 21st April 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh’s hotspot Birsa on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases from the district to three. The 40-year-old male was found suffering from fever on April 17 and his swab sample was sent to the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) laboratory here which tested positive. He was under medication at home and has been shifted to Covid-19 hospital here.The Patient No 69, belonging to a minority colony in Bisra, has not shown any serious health complication and denied any travel history. 

Although the district administration is tight-lipped, it is apprehensive that Bisra may throw up a few more positive cases as test reports of 300 swab samples taken so far are pending. Sources said there is possibility of the new patient coming in contact with the other two patients, Patient-51 (67 years, male) and Patient-52 (18 years, male) of the same locality. The Patient-51 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event and Patient-52 acquired the infection from him. 

Chief district medical & public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr SK Mishra said as per standard protocol the new patient’s contact and travel history would be ascertained. Dr Mishra said since Bisra is a hotspot zone, active surveillance of the containment zone and its buffer zone would be strengthened further. Another 3000 people in the area will be tested in the next 48 hours.A population of about 11,600 at minority colonies of Bisra Basti, Ashiyana Colony and Gurgurzore Basti under Bisra is under active surveillance. Meanwhile, the district administration for the fourth time in a row extended the shutdown at Bisra for another 48 hours till 11.30 am on April 22.

Five from Jajpur
Jajpur: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Jajpur district went up to seven after five new cases were reported on Monday. While three of the new cases are from Jajpur block, one each belongs to Dasarathapur and Korei. All the five male patients have travel history to West Bengal. They used to work as transport labourers in Kolkata and had returned to their native villages on March 28 and 29, informed Collector Ranjan Kumar Das. Prior to being tested positive, they were in home quarantine. The district administration has started contact tracing of the new patients.

“The patients are not giving their contact details which has emerged as a challenge for us,” the Collector said. Some of the patients had visited the district headquarters hospital and a private nursing home and came in contact with doctors and paramedical staff. Around 30 staff of the two hospitals including doctors will be quarantined, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp