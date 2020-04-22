CM Naveen Patnaik declares Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for doctors, health workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as shocking incidents of assaults on doctors and healthcare workers stream in from different parts of the country, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced hero status to all doctors, nurses and health personnel along with ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh for those who lose their lives in the line of Covid-19 duty.

The State Government has also announced that it will invoke provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), if doctors and healthcare personnel are attacked or dishonoured. In a video message, the Chief Minister said, this war is being fought by doctors and healthcare professionals on the frontlines, assisted by a huge army of support services. In the absence of any cure or vaccine,those fighting the Covid war are taking a huge risk by putting themselves in the front.

“The State Government in convergence with Centre’s initiative will ensure that `50 lakh is given to all health personnel, both private and public, and members of all other support services, who lose their precious lives in the fight against Covid-19. The State will treat them as martyrs and provide State funeral with State honours, “ he said.

Stating that a detailed scheme of awards will be instituted recognising their unparalleled sacrifice, the Chief Minister said these awards will be given on national days. The families of Government personnel (medical and others) will continue to receive full salary till the date of retirement, he said. He appealed to people to be grateful for the selfless service being rendered by doctors, health professionals and other support services. “Any misbehaviour to them will be taken seriously and considered as an act against the State,” he warned.