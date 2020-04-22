Efforts on to trace Bengal returnees  

By Express News Service

PARADIP; With one-third of the Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha linked to West Bengal, the Paradip administration has decided step up vigil on illegal movement of people into the town from the neighbouring State.

As Paradip is connected with West Bengal by road and waterways, the administration has already sealed entry and exit points of the port town. On Tuesday, Paradip Municipality officials and police made announcements through mikes in 64 slums appealing people to give information on returnees from West Bengal.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said a committee has been formed for every slum within the civic body limits for identification of the returnees. “All ASHA and anganwadi workers have also been asked to prepare a list of people who have returned from West Bengal since April 14”, he informed. Besides, isolation centres have been readied to accommodate 500 persons for 14 days of quarantine.

Meanwhile, the sarpanchs of panchayats across the Jagatsinghpur district have been directed to ensure that West Bengal returnees adhere to the 14-day institutional quarantine. Officials have also requested people, who had travelled to West Bengal in the last 28 days, to inform the local Sarpanch, BDO or Tehsildar and quarantine themselves at home.