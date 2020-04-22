Former DGPs laud Odisha Police for Covid measures

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police received praise for their work during Covid-19 crisis and lockdown from their former colleagues. Seven former police chiefs of the State have written an appreciation letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praising the work done by police.

The seven former DGPs are Sarat Chandra Misra, Amiya Bhushan Tripathy, Nimai Charan Padhi, Bipin Bihari Mishra, Suchit Das, Gopala Chandra Nanda and Manmohan Praharaj. “The feedback from across the State and from various sections of the society is heart-warming. Never before have we seen such outpouring of trust and affection for the police.

You should indeed be proud of your police force”, the retired officers wrote in the letter issued by Amiya Bhushan Tripathy. Praising the Chief Minister for his ‘far-sighted’ leadership, ‘skillful handling’ of Covid-19 pandemic’ and ‘timely decision’, they appreciated the efforts of the police for enforcing the lockdown measures effectively and ensuring smooth movement of emergency workers and essential goods.

They suggested that the morale of police needs to be kept high since future course of events remain unknown and police personnel must be well looked after to face any eventuality. The Association of Retired Senior IPS Officers has also sent separate letters to DGP Abhay and Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi to appreciate their leadership and have asked them to communicate their acknowledgement to the force.