Girl stitches masks with school uniforms

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 12-year-old tribal girl of Jhimirpalli village in Pallahara block has come forward to do her bit for the society in these trying times. Lovely Naik, the daughter of Lambodar Naik, a daily wage worker, appeared her Class V examinations this year and is set to join the Adarsha Vidyalaya at Pallahara from the next academic session.

Since she would not wear her old school uniform anymore, she used the two unutilised sets to make masks for her family members and the villagers.

Lovely made 30 masks from her two school uniforms. Her work has made her popular in the village as people now approach her with clothes to make masks. “I learnt that mask is needed to fight coronavirus and decided to utilise my school uniforms for fulfilling the need of my family and a few villagers,” she said.