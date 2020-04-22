STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three doctors, 19 DHH staff shifted to quarantine

All of them had come in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient at the district headquarters hospital.
 

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:12 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as three doctors and 19 healthcare workers including, nurses, paramedics and attendants of the district headquarters hospital here were put under quarantine on Tuesday after they came in contact with a COVID-19 positive patient. Their families too have been advised to be under home quarantine. One patient with travel history to West Bengal had visited the DHH a few days back. He had come in contact with the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff during his visit to the hospital’s OPD. 

“The 22 staff have been shifted to the Covid-19 isolation unit on NC College premises. All the rooms at the facility are well furnished and fitted with air-conditioners. They will remain there for 14 days. Besides their family members have been advised to remain under home quarantine,” said Collector Ranjan Kumar Das. Only suspects are being kept for 14 days at the unit. If any positive case is found during quarantine, he/she will be shifted to the designated Covid-19 hospital at Duburi. They are being taken care of and given food and other amenities free of cost. 

“As Covid warriors, they deserve decent treatment and we are taking care of them well,” the Collector said. He said as five new cases surfaced in a day, a surveillance team would look into the scenario and might suggest augmentation of services. Das said BDOs, Tehsildars, IICs, CDPOs and local field functionaries of the district have been asked to identify West Bengal returnees and put them under quarantine.  Active surveillance in containment areas has started and door-to-door sample collection is being done for such people. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared seven gram panchayats as containment zones after detection of five coronavirus positive cases on Monday. Three panchayats each in Dasarathpur and Jajpur and one in Korei block of the district have been declared as containment zones. The containment measures came into effect from April 20 and will remain in force till 8 pm on May 4.  A total of seven positive cases have been reported from the district. While six cases are active, one has recovered. 

