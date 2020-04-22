STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigil stepped up along Odisha coast   

Six days back, a group of 27 fishermen from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh undertook a perilous journey from Chennai along the sea route to return to their native villages.

Published: 22nd April 2020 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:52 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PURI: A DAY after 10 Odia fishermen reached Ganjam coast from Chennai through the sea route, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and his Puri counterpart Balwant Singh directed officials concerned to keep an eye on people trying to enter the district through the sea. Kulange asked SPs of Ganjam and Berhampur, Coast Guard and BDOs of coastal areas to quarantine people reaching the district through the sea route.

“Such persons should report themselves with the local sarpanch or send their names and travel details in google docs format to the district administration”, said Kulange, adding that they have to remain in institutional quarantine for 14 days where they would be provided free food. After completion of the quarantine period, each of the returnee will be provided `2000 incentive.

“No one will be allowed into the district wither though road or sea route without registration of names and travel details”, the Collector said. Similarly, Puri Collector directed Marine police officials to maintain vigil on the coast. At a meeting with fishermen of Pentakota village on Tuesday, the Collector also requested them to inform police and district officials if they come across such migrant workers. 

Banks to open
Berhampur: As per the decision of State Government, all banks in Ganjam district would function from 7 am to 2 pm from Wednesday. Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange informed that social distancing would be maintained and it is mandatory for people to wear masks. The transaction will end at 1 pm.

