Without SOP, SCB a sitting duck for Covid disaster

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The SCB Medical College and Hospital may have been kept out of the Covid-19 battle with a view to facilitating uninterrupted healthcare services for general patients, but absence of a standard operating procedure (SOP) and mismanagement by hospital authorities is keeping the doctors and staff on tenterhooks.

With an absolute lack of screening of patients or any reporting system, a series of recent incidents in different departments has spread panic among the medical personnel. On Monday, the Gastroenterology department was faced with such a situation when a patient from Bhadrak, sent directly from institutional quarantine, was admitted to it without the doctors or staff having any knowledge of his antecedents. The patient suffering from liver cirrhosis had reportedly returned to his native town from New Delhi last week in a car. He had reportedly been put under institutional quarantine there.

As his condition deteriorated, he was sent to the SCBMCH, where he reported at the OPD without disclosing his travel history or his quarantine status. He was admitted to the Gastroenterology department, where nurses came to know of his history and this fuelled panic. Department authorities informed the hospital superintendent immediately following which he was reportedly sent to the Covid-19 isolation ward with instructions to the Hepatology department, that primarily deals with liver diseases, to attend.

However, the Hepatology department authorities reportedly did not respond and the patient came back on his own to the Gastroenterology ward. With no other way, authorities of Gastroenterology department have been compelled to keep the patient in the ward but doctors, paramedical staff, other patients in the department continue to remain in state of fear as Covid-19 cases are rising in Bhadrak.

Without SOP, SCB a sitting duck for disaster

More appallingly, there was no move by the hospital authorities to test the patient for Covid-19 on Monday even though the hospital has a Covid lab in-house. The swab sample was collected only on Tuesday and the report is awaited.This is not an isolated incident. A few days back, a female patient from Jajpur district, admitted to Haematology department, developed symptoms like cold, cough and fever, creating a panic situation in the department.

The doctors, staff and patient were relieved when she later tested negative for Covid-19. In another department, death of a patient with symptoms had also kept the workers in a state of dread till his samples tested negative. According to staff, screening of patients for their background has become imperative so that they can be handled with appropriate precautions. “Fortunately, nothing untoward has happened till now. Doctors and staff are dealing with patients without any protective gear.

With the extent of asymptomatic Covid cases, if there is no proper regulation of patients, any one case emergence can be of disastrous consequences. The entire healthcare system at the premier hospital will collapse,” said a doctor. The medical personnel have called for implementation of an SOP for patientcare in the hospital in this crisis situation. Every patient should be thoroughly screened at OPDs so that a conscious decision is taken at the entry-level. Doctors along with paramedics at OPDs should be provided with PPEs for their protection as they never know who is infected or not. Attempts to elicit response from the hospital superintendent and authorities on the issue proved futile.