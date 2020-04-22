Youths run out of luck after cycling 1,000 km

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: While the exploits of Mahesh Jena, a 20-year-old migrant worker who cycled a distance over 1,700 km from Maharashtra to reach his home in Jajpur has hogged national headlines, two other youths from Jagatsinghpur district on a similar journey have not been that lucky. The hopes of Diptiranjan Swain and Ganeswar Behera of Gothada to reach their native villages of Chatania and Gothada in the district from Puducherry were shattered when they were detained at Visakhapatnam and put under isolation for 14 days. They had undertaken the 1,500 km journey on two bicycles.

The two friends had gone to Puducherry in February to work in a private firm. The lockdown and suspension of train and bus services left them stranded. Left with no money to pay their house rent, they decided to return. It was on April 12 that they started their journey with a few bucks in their pockets. They covered four states of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and travelled 1,200 km before being detained at Visakhapatnam. They covered 180-220 km daily by cycling 12-14 hours daily.

Talking to The New Indian Express over phone, Ganeswar said he and Diptiranjan would have reached their villages in 2-3 days had they not been detained. He said they have been put up at an isolation centre set up in a college. Diptiranjan said he and his friend were left to fend for themselves after the lockdown. “We did not get food from locals fearing they would keep us in isolation. We took rest at petrol pumps at night and remained hungry and thirsty while thinking about our families back home,” he said. In a video clipping sent by them to their families, the two have appealed the State Government to rescue them.

WB man put in quarantine

Malkangiri: A vendor, who cycled 950 km from Murshidabad in West Bengal to reach Mathili in Malkangiri district on Monday, was placed under quarantine by local police. Ranjit Mondal used to sell artificial jewellery items in Mathili and stayed at a rented accommodation here. He had returned to his village after the lockdown. However, worried about his belongings in the house here, Ranjit decided to return to Mathili. With no public transport, he began cycling from Murshidabad 14 days back to reach Govindapalli junction on Monday night. When police deployed at the junction came to know about his travel history, they placed him under institutional quarantine.