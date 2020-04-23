Balangir to get Covid testing lab

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Covid-19 test laboratory will be set up at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Balangir within a fortnight, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Wednesday. Inaugurating the Covid hospital at Sambalpur district headquarter hospital, Das said the team of experts, who set up the Covid-19 testing laboratory at VIMSAR, has already been sent to Balangir to start work on the laboratory.

The hospital has 200 beds including 20 ICU beds and 10 high-dependency unit (HDU) beds besides, two dialysis units. As many as 94 doctors, paramedical staffs and other support staff have been deployed in the hospital. All the health staff would be provided accommodation facility in the city, the Minister informed. Since the hospital has been set up at the DHH, alternative arrangements have been made for general patients.

Under the new arrangement, the community health centre at Hirakud and urban PHC at Ainthapali besides Dr JP Maternity Hospital at Baidyanath Chowk in the city will function round the clock. The UPHCs at Khetrajpur, Dhankauda and Dhanupali in the city will function for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm every day. The 102 and 108 ambulance services will available at all the UPHCs and CHC in the city.

Covid hospital opens in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: The 110-bed Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated at Jharsuguda by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Wednesday. It has been set up by district administration at the DHH in collaboration with Vedanta Ltd, District Mineral Fund and Hi-tech Medical College.

Of the 110 beds, 10 are equipped with ICU facilities and seven are step-down beds while rest are general beds. Vedanta has provided PPEs and specialised medical equipment like nebulisers, ventilators and oxygen concentrators. The hospital has advanced diagnosis facilities besides, an isolation zone. Adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff has been deployed.