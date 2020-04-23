STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Balangir to get Covid testing lab

Under the new arrangement, the community health centre at Hirakud and urban PHC at Ainthapali besides Dr JP Maternity Hospital at Baidyanath Chowk in the city will function round the clock.

Published: 23rd April 2020 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Covid-19 test laboratory will be set up at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Balangir within a fortnight, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said on Wednesday.  Inaugurating the Covid hospital at Sambalpur district headquarter hospital, Das said the team of experts, who set up the Covid-19 testing laboratory at VIMSAR, has already been sent to Balangir to start work on the laboratory. 

The hospital has 200 beds including 20 ICU beds and 10 high-dependency unit (HDU) beds besides, two dialysis units. As many as 94 doctors, paramedical staffs and other support staff have been deployed in the hospital. All the health staff would be provided accommodation facility in the city, the Minister informed. Since the hospital has been set up at the DHH, alternative arrangements have been made for general patients. 

Under the new arrangement, the community health centre at Hirakud and urban PHC at Ainthapali besides Dr JP Maternity Hospital at Baidyanath Chowk in the city will function round the clock. The UPHCs at Khetrajpur, Dhankauda and Dhanupali in the city will function for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm every day. The 102 and 108 ambulance services will available at all the UPHCs and CHC in the city.

Covid hospital opens in Jharsuguda
JHARSUGUDA:  The 110-bed Covid-19 hospital was inaugurated at Jharsuguda by Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Wednesday. It has been set up by district administration at the DHH in collaboration with Vedanta Ltd, District Mineral Fund and Hi-tech Medical College.

 Of the 110 beds, 10 are equipped with ICU facilities and seven are step-down beds while rest are general beds. Vedanta has provided PPEs and specialised medical equipment like nebulisers, ventilators and oxygen concentrators. The hospital has advanced diagnosis facilities besides, an isolation zone. Adequate number of doctors and paramedical staff has been deployed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp