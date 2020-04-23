BJD leader held for misinformtion

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Wednesday arrested the former president of town BJD unit Srikant Panda for allegedly circulating fake information about Kendrapara MLA Sashibhusan Behera for his absence from his constituency during the coronavirus crisis.

Panda had allegedly accused Behera of deliberately remaining absent from his constituency while people were suffering due to the pandemic. One Nilamani Jena of Bhagabanpur village had filed an FIR with Kendrapara Town police accusing Panda of spreading misinformation about MLA Sashibhusan Behera on WhatsApp. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Panda under the Epidemics Act. Earlier on March 17, four persons including three reporters of the district were arrested for sharing false information about coronavirus on social media.