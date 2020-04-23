Case against suspended Barchana IIC

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police have registered a case against suspended IIC of Barchana police station Deepak Kumar Jena for violating the Covid-19 norms and travelling to Puri along with his family members in a stolen SUV.

The errant cop had neither taken permission to leave the headquarters nor availed leave to go to Puri on Sunday. Following a directive by the Jajpur SP, Charan Singh Meena, Barchana police registered the case against him under sections 166, 166(A) and 171 of IPC. SDPO of Jajpur Road police station, Chinmaya Kumar Nayak has been asked to inquire into the matter.

Earlier, Odisha DGP Abhay had placed Jena under suspension for violating the Covid-19 lockdown norms by attempting to enter the Sri Jagannath temple at Puri along with his family on Monday night. He had tried to enter the temple through the South Gate and was detained after the servitors protested and lodged a complaint at Simhadwara police station.

Police found that the SUV that Jena used belongs to a Cuttack-based contractor Sukanta Kumar Dalei and was stolen from him by four miscreants a month back. While Jena had recovered the SUV, he did not hand it over to the owner and instead, used the vehicle by pasting a sticker of Police department and installing a red beacon on it. Meanwhile, Priyabrata Rout joined as the new IIC of Barachana police station on Tuesday.