STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Free food for the poor: Meet Bargarh’s Covid warrior

Hundreds of daily wagers like porters, rickshaw puller and others are living in misery near Bargarh Railway Station after train services were cancelled due to the lockdown.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Social worker Guddi Rao is on a mission to spread smiles amid the gloom over coronavirus crisis. Since lockdown was imposed on March 24, he has been feeding the poor and needy every day and plans to continue his noble work till the restrictions are eased. Rao is distributing 600 free meals every day from his own Aahar centre to people dependent on the railways to earn their livelihood. Hundreds of daily wagers like porters, rickshaw puller and others are living in misery near Bargarh Railway Station after train services were cancelled due to the lockdown.

In November last year, Rao, a railway contractor, started ‘Sai Aahar Kendra’ to provide lunch to coolies and rickshaw puller near the railway station at a subsidised price of `10. He used to feed at least 300 people through his centre every day. However, after the lockdown was enforced, these daily wagers lost their livelihood. In a bid to support them, Rao then decided to give them free cooked food twice a day until the restrictions are lifted.

“Many poor people who had come to Bargarh from other places have been stranded here since lockdown. This apart, coolies, auto drivers, rickshaw pullers and around 70-80 labours working in the nearby spinning mill, who were earlier dependent on my Aahar centre, are not able to afford their daily food. I took it on me to feed them until this crisis is over,” Rao said. He is also providing free food to inmates of a leprosy ashram and beggars.

Besides his existing staff, Rao has hired one more cook and helper to prepare meals for 300 people each for lunch and dinner. On an average, he is spending `10,000 on preparation of food everyday and to facilitate this service, Rao has been on his feet from six in the morning till midnight. Rao said his staff are adhering to social distancing norm while distributing food.

Since the area outside the railway station is now deserted, he has drawn boxes in it which are large enough for people to sit and eat. The entire area is cleaned properly before the distribution of food starts. He has been continuing his free food service for nearly a month without any help from others. “I have enough resources to continue till the end of lockdown. If the situation continues to be same even after May 3, I will make all efforts to ensure that nobody sleeps on an empty stomach,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp