Free food for the poor: Meet Bargarh’s Covid warrior

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Social worker Guddi Rao is on a mission to spread smiles amid the gloom over coronavirus crisis. Since lockdown was imposed on March 24, he has been feeding the poor and needy every day and plans to continue his noble work till the restrictions are eased. Rao is distributing 600 free meals every day from his own Aahar centre to people dependent on the railways to earn their livelihood. Hundreds of daily wagers like porters, rickshaw puller and others are living in misery near Bargarh Railway Station after train services were cancelled due to the lockdown.

In November last year, Rao, a railway contractor, started ‘Sai Aahar Kendra’ to provide lunch to coolies and rickshaw puller near the railway station at a subsidised price of `10. He used to feed at least 300 people through his centre every day. However, after the lockdown was enforced, these daily wagers lost their livelihood. In a bid to support them, Rao then decided to give them free cooked food twice a day until the restrictions are lifted.

“Many poor people who had come to Bargarh from other places have been stranded here since lockdown. This apart, coolies, auto drivers, rickshaw pullers and around 70-80 labours working in the nearby spinning mill, who were earlier dependent on my Aahar centre, are not able to afford their daily food. I took it on me to feed them until this crisis is over,” Rao said. He is also providing free food to inmates of a leprosy ashram and beggars.

Besides his existing staff, Rao has hired one more cook and helper to prepare meals for 300 people each for lunch and dinner. On an average, he is spending `10,000 on preparation of food everyday and to facilitate this service, Rao has been on his feet from six in the morning till midnight. Rao said his staff are adhering to social distancing norm while distributing food.

Since the area outside the railway station is now deserted, he has drawn boxes in it which are large enough for people to sit and eat. The entire area is cleaned properly before the distribution of food starts. He has been continuing his free food service for nearly a month without any help from others. “I have enough resources to continue till the end of lockdown. If the situation continues to be same even after May 3, I will make all efforts to ensure that nobody sleeps on an empty stomach,” he added.