New skills, family time for political leaders

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Like everyone else, the lockdown has brought drastic changes in the lifestyle of elected representatives and political leaders who otherwise find themselves surrounded by swarms of constituents and supporters throughout the day. Though the stay-at-home directive was a bit uneasy in the initial days, most of the MLAs in Jagatsinghpur district have adapted to the changed dynamics of their everyday life. For Jagatsinghpur legislator Prasant Muduli, the lockdown has made life disciplined.

Sambit Routray preparing food

“I start my day with some physical exercise in the morning followed by watering the plants in my garden. After breakfast, I watch the some news on the TV and some daily soaps. Then, I talk to my constituents over phone about their problems in this period of crisis.

I also supervise distribution of cooked food to the needy and essential commodities in different areas over phone,” he said. In the evening, Prasant interacts with local Government officials to solve different issues of people. He has managed to ensure collection of 135 units of blood under Jeevan Bindu programme.

The MLA also reads books and magazines to kill the boredom. Similarly, the young MLA of Paradip Sambit Routray is using his lockdown period to learn some culinary skills. “Since we have given leave to our cook due to the coronavirus crisis, I am trying my hand at different dishes in the kitchen. I also spend a lot of time playing ludo and carrom with my family members,” said Sambit.

Thought stuck at home, the legislator is performing his duties as an elected representative. “I am in constant touch with panchayat, block and district officials as well as local people. I am monitoring various awareness campaigns on prevention of Covid-19 in my constituency over phone,” he added. Former Congress MLA of Jagatsinghpur Chiranjib Biswal said he has engaged the party’s youth workers in providing relief to people in this crisis time. “Congress workers are distributing masks and cooked food among the needy in Naugaon and Jagatsinghpur during the lockdown,” he said. Chiranjib spends most of his time at home reading books and watching TV with family members.