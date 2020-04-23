STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No power tariff hike this year

If the situation improves during the course of the year, a revision may be considered at appropriate time under Section 62 (4) of the Act, the Commission stated.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major respite to consumers of the State in the times of Covid-19 pandemic, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has decided against effecting any hike in power tariff for 2020-21. This is the third consecutive year that the power regulator has kept the tariff unchanged. 
Considering the Covid-19 situation, there has been no hike in retail supply tariff (RST) and bulk supply price (BSP).

If the situation improves during the course of the year, a revision may be considered at appropriate time under Section 62 (4) of the Act, the Commission stated. In addition, pushing for cashless payment, the Commission has allowed two per cent rebate over and above the normal rebate on bills to low tension (LT) domestic and single phase general purpose category of consumers, who utilise digital payment modes. This rebate shall be applicable on the current month bill if paid in full. A similar rebate of two per cent is allowed to all pre-paid consumers.

The Commission had recently allowed a special rebate of four per cent to consumers for three months to tide over the financial crisis faced by them due to the lockdown.The OERC has fixed the average power purchase cost of Gridco at 278.57 paise per unit for FY 2020-21 as against 259.88 per unit in FY 2019-20. 

“The average BSP is revised to 271.09 paise per unit for FY 2020-21 as against 270.47 paise per unit in FY 2019-20. This will leave a revenue gap `660.15 crore for the current fiscal against `172.94 crore in 2019-20,” said Director, Tariff Priyabrat Patnaik. The BSP for individual distribution companies (discoms) has remained unchanged. The existing BSP for CESU is 261 paise per unit, 298 paise for NESCO, 304 paise for WESCO and 186 paise for SOUTHCO.

Per unit structure
Up to 50 units: `2.50
50-200 units : `4.30
200-400 units : `5.30
above 400 units : `5.70

