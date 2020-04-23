STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha-Bengal border sealed

Seven dsps, 10 platoons of force deployed in bordering pockets for surveillance

Published: 23rd April 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:52 PM

Ambulances lined up near Laxmannath checkgate on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Intensifying vigil on the Odisha-West Bengal border, police on Wednesday barricaded 57 roads connecting Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts to West Bengal. Security has been strengthened along the border to ensure no one escapes unnoticed. As many as 10 platoons of force under seven DSPs have been deployed on the border routes for round the clock surveillance. As traffic is being allowed only through Laxmannath and Udaypur, Balasore police checked all the vehicles including ambulances crossing the inter-State Laxmannath checkgate on the day. A temporary camp has also been set up near the check gate to prevent movement of people on either sides of the border. 

The initiatives come a day after DGP Abhay reviewed police deployment at the bordering areas in Balasore district and instructed the officials to ensure that no one from West Bengal enters the State through the district. RDC (Central) Anil Samal had on Tuesday informed that at least 2700 persons had returned to different parts of Odisha from West Bengal in the last two months and at least a half of them sneaked in between March 28 and 29. 

It was alleged that people from the neighbouring State entered the district in ambulances and other vehicles despite police deployment at Udaypur-Talasari border near Chandaneswar under Bhograi block and Laxmannath checkgate on NH-16 under Jaleswar police limits. According to official reports, there are more than 90 villages in both Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts that share border with West Bengal. “Earlier, due to laxity in security arrangements at borders, people from the neighbouring State were able to reach the district easily. They came in ambulances, trucks and pickup vans.

The security was tightened after DGP’s visit,” said a local, requesting anonymity.Balasore SP Jugal Kishor Kumar said of the seven DSPs, three have been engaged to check movement of people and vehicles in bordering pockets. “Locals residing in bordering areas have been asked to report people trying to enter the district from West Bengal. All checkgates and village roads on Odisha-West Bengal have been sealed,” he said. 

