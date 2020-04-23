STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha-born Lisa Mishra features in Lady Gaga's One World Concert for COVID-19 relief

The 'Tareefan' singer, who has been utilising the time to write new songs, filming shows from home, cooking and crooning for Smule or iDiva, feels music is the ultimate healer during a crisis.

Published: 23rd April 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lisa Mishra

Bollywood singer Lisa Mishra

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When world’s top stars united to raise funds for World Health Organisation (WHO) and other coronavirus response efforts through a virtual concert, Odisha’s contribution was also noted. Thanks to Odisha-born Bollywood singer Lisa Mishra, the State had a proud moment.

Known for her ‘Taarefan’ song from ‘Veere Di Wedding’, Lisa joined biggies like Elton John, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish for the charitable eight hour show called ‘One World: Together At Home.” 

The six-hour pre-show and two hours of the concert, curated by Lady Gaga herself, was streamed online as well as broadcast in UK television channels. It has reportedly raised USD 127 million for coronavirus relief. Besides Lisa, actors Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra made special appearances.

Interestingly, all the artistes shot their performances at home. And, Lisa’s ‘Sajna Ve’ song that appears around 1 hour 35 minutes through the concert has been shot at her grandparent’s house in Temple City Bhubaneswar, where she is currently spending her lockdown period. The singer, however, is based out of Mumbai. 

Prior to her Bollywood and on-stage days, Lisa rose to fame through her music videos on social media. She utilised the same experience to shoot this ‘homemade’ video using her iPhone and a tripod. "I’m signed to Universal Music India, and they approached me to participate in the event. I wanted to dedicate something to all the couples that are away from each other at this time, so I chose the most romantic song I’ve sung," she said.

Lisa, who has been utilising the time to write new songs, filming shows from home, cooking and crooning for Smule or iDiva, feels music is the ultimate healer during a crisis. "It’s (music has) always been at the forefront of worldwide crises, from festivals like Live Aid in the 80s, to songs of peace written by the Beatles during wartime, and songs of freedom created during our own independence movement. It is the ultimate artistic expression of unity," she said.

Revealing her lockdown plans further, the singer said she was working on her next single-scheduled to release by the end of the month. Appreciating Odisha Government’s effective tackling of the crisis, she advised people to listen to music and exercise at home for staying mentally and physically fit during the pandemic. 

Where you can watch

Globally: Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram,Twitter, Youtube and other platforms 
India: National Geographic India aired the concert on April 19. People also watched the live streaming by logging into www.bookmyshow.com
 

