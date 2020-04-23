Odisha: Four new West Bengal-returnees test positive for coronavirus; total state tally reaches 83

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four more persons, all returnees from West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday prompting the Odisha government to barricade all connectivity to the neighbouring State.

The new cases included three from Bhadrak and one from Jajpur.

With this, the State tally touched 83, while the number of cases in Bhadrak and Jajpur rose to 11 and eight respectively. The new cases - all men, aged 35, 40 and 55, hail from Basudevpur block in Bhadrak and another 38-year-old man is a resident of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.

While the contact tracing of the new cases is on, one among them was detected with the infection after he completed 14-day quarantine and others visited several places before testing positive.

Meanwhile, as per the travel details of some earlier cases released by the Government on Wednesday, Patient No. 71 had returned from WB on March 29 and remained in home quarantine. He visited district headquarters hospital (DHH), Jajpur for treatment of fever on April 15.

However, cases like Patient No. 73 and 74 have blown the lid over the weak enforcement of home quarantine norms in Jajpur district. Although they were asked to be in home quarantine for 14 days, Patient 73 visited PDS outlet during the quarantine period and played cards with friends after the completion of the quarantine period.

The other patient had visited vegetable shop, grocery shop and chicken shop at Rambagh. He had lunch with his friends at Palasahi on April 15 and was asymptomatic till tested positive on April 20.Meanwhile, two persons have recovered taking to the total number of recoveries to 31. Of the 83 positive cases, 50 are now active and undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals in the State.