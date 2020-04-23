Oldest then, Odisha's third coronavirus patient’s recovery offers hope

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At 60, he faced the worst fears of his life. Yet, he beat the odds. The recovery of one of the oldest coronavirus patients in Odisha provides hope for all.

A native of Bhubaneswar and banker by profession, he had a travel history to New Delhi and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26. As patient no 3 of the State, he was then the oldest too. Luckily, none of his 112 contacts - not even family members - test positive.

Though in ‘high-risk’ category, his self-discipline and approach to life was well supported by the doctors who helped him fight the battle of a lifetime. It was after a short trip to his colleague’s native place Muralipur in Haryana’s Rewari district he found himself sick.

He was admitted in the ICU of a private clinic for two days before getting admitted to Capital Hospital. "Nobody in the hospital told me that I tested positive for coronavirus but it was evident in their care for me, a day after the collection of swab samples. Initially, I was panic-struck and under tremendous stress but never lost hope and the fight," he said.

The hospital ensured that the elderly man was given special nursing care as he was suffering from fever and breathlessness for a few days after his test results came positive. After five days of treatment, his condition started improving and he regained complete hope.

As the doctors and paramedics had to go under 14-day quarantine as per protocol, he was shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital on April 12. He was in isolation there for a week before being discharged on April 18. He is now in home quarantine after two days of institutional quarantine at a hotel.

One among nine elderly patients of the State, this Chief Manager of a public sector bank is all praise for treating doctors and paramedics. "They were like angles for me. All I have for them is gratitude. Apart from blessings of God, it is their behaviour and counselling that gave me strength," he added.

Though the source of transmission has not been traced as yet, he suspects to have got the infection at the airport or in the return flight to Bhubaneswar. He had travelled to New Delhi on March 7 along with his wife and daughter and from there to Muralipur. After spending two days, he returned on March 10.

He was absolutely fine until he fell sick on March 16. He consulted a doctor over phone and took medicine. As the fever did not subside, he got admitted in a private clinic before testing positive. But that nightmare is gone for now.