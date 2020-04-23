Panic after Kolkata returnee dies of Covid symptoms 

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Panic has gripped the habitations inside Bhitarkanika National Park following the death of a 65-year-old woman, who had returned from Kolkata during mid-March, at Rajendranarayanpur village. The woman allegedly had fallen ill with coronavirus symptoms and died on April 18. She had not sought medical help and was undergoing treatment with a village quack. Her husband and the family had hid her status and cremated the body slyly without informing the authorities.

The matter came to light on Wednesday after some locals informed the administrative officials about the death of a Kolkata returnee. A medical team rushed to the village immediately and collected swab sample of the husband of the deceased. The sample has been sent to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for test.

“We will take legal action against the village quack for illegally treating the deceased in the village since April 13 after she reportedly developed cold, fever and breathing problems. She was also suffering from asthma,” said medical officer of Dangamal primary health centre (PHC) Dr Aditya Pradhan.

The deceased and her husband had reportedly returned from Kolkata in an ambulance on March 13. They were in home quarantine, Dr Pradhan said.The Odisha Government has raised concerns over West Bengal returnees after 28 of 83 Covid-19 cases are directly linked to the neighbouring State.Meanwhile, quackery continues to be a serious problem in remote parts of the district.

“The healthcare system in the remote coastal pockets is in shambles due to shortage of infrastructure, medical personnel and poor connectivity. As a result, a large number of people are forced to resort to quacks for immediate help that further puts them at risk,” said former chairman of Rajnagar block Jagabandhu Nayak.