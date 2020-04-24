STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3,000 COVID-19 tests per day by April-end in Odisha

Testing labs to come up at 4 new MCHs at Balasore, Baripada, Balangir and Koraput

Published: 24th April 2020 09:24 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to augment Covid-19 sample testing to 3,000 per day by this month-end in Odisha from around 2000 tests being done at present. At the inter-ministerial meeting chaired by Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari via video conference here on Thursday, it has been decided to set up labs at four new medical colleges at Balasore, Baripada, Balangir and Koraput. “Arrangements are also being made at OUAT, Bhubaneswar for testing samples and the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) has been urged to increase their capacity to 450 tests per day,” said Pratap Jena, Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development Minister.

The State has conducted 4,209 tests in the last two days, including a record 2,182 tests on Wednesday. So far, 15,984 tests through RT-PCR and 4,975 rapid antibody tests have been conducted in Odisha and 87 confirmed cases detected. No rapid tests were conducted in the last two days following the direction of ICMR over discrepancies in test results due to faulty kits. 

Odisha Government has also decided to hold talks with the Centre and other States to make arrangements for tests of workers and people where they are stranded. The matter will be taken up with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday. Although more perks and other benefits for health professionals, including doctors and paramedics engaged in treatment of Covid-19 patients were discussed, no decision has been taken.  

Jena said a special strategy has been prepared for Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts where number of Covid cases is on the surge. “A Panchayat-level committee headed by Sarpanch with five members will be formed to keep a tab on people returning from other States. The committee comprising Panchayat Extension Officer, three teachers and Gram Rozgar Sevak will look after the quarantine centres,” he said.
Since the vast border connecting West Bengal is not feasible to be sealed completely, the Minister said, people returning from the neighbouring State are being counselled by the Panchayat representatives so that they will cooperate for testing and remain in quarantine. 

Secretaries assigned 3 districts
Bhubaneswar: The Government has assigned three secretaries to monitor the containment activities in the three districts. While Governor’s Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda has been assigned Jajpur district and Principal Secretary of Excise department SK Lohani to monitor Bhadrak, Special Secretary of Agriculture department SK Vashishth deputed to Balasore district. 

