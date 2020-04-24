Curbs eased in Steel City  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday announced relaxation for few more sectors and services, while reiterating to continue restriction on movement of private vehicles by people to purchase essential commodities.

RMC Commissioner, Dibyajyoti Parida issued the order which stated that shops and vendors selling grocery items, edibles, vegetables and other essential commodities would be allowed to operate from 6 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. Repair shops for vehicles, battery and electrical goods, shops dealing in agriculture appliances, building and construction materials would be allowed to operate between 6 am and 11 am.

But, more than five shops contiguous to each other and dealing in same goods or services would not be allowed to function to maintain social distancing. Self-employed persons including motor mechanics, electricians, plumbers, carpenters and IT technicians may work from 6 am to 10 pm and can use bicycle or motorcycle with no pillion riders.

Financial institutions including banks, insurance and other allied offices are allowed to function in their normal working hours, while delivery of goods in e-commerce transaction and courier delivery would be allowed between 6 am and 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm. Restaurants may open between 6 am and 10 pm but only for takeaways.