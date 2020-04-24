Odisha government move a gimmick, say sarpanchs   

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The State Government may have bestowed collector power to sarpanchs to strength fight against coronavirus at the grassroots, but the panchayat heads of Jagatsinghpur district are not happy.

Terming the move as a gimmick, several sarpanchs have accused the local administration of ignoring their basic powers and functions.

Dhwajaraj Khandual, sarpanch of Pallikanata panchayat under Erasama block, said the Government’s decision to allocate `5 lakh to sarpanchs for setting up and management of quarantine centres holds little meaning. All decisions and works will be undertaken by the officials and “Sarpanch Collector” will be only on pen and paper.

“The block development officer (BDO) has engaged junior engineers, project manager of Odisha Livelihood Mission and other staff in distribution of cooked food, awareness drives and identification of migrant workers by completely ignoring me. The same thing will continue,” he alleged. Sources said the administration has conducted survey in 198 panchayats of the district covering 2.60 lakh families to identify persons who have returned from other states or countries. However, sarpanchs have not been involved in the exercise.

Besides, BDOs have ordered isolation beds from Angul district without the knowledge of sarpanchs.

Padampur sarpanch Keshab Charan Patra alleged that though he is yet to receive `5 lakh for establishment of isolation centre, the local BDO has already demanded `1 lakh for supplying 20 beds. “I have not been involved in purchase of beds. Block officials of Erasama are supplying cooked food and purchasing beds without the knowledge of sarpanchs,” he claimed.

Patra further alleged that during cyclone ‘Fani’, he had spent `2 lakh on giving cooked food to the affected people. However, he has only received `30,000 from the administration so far. Sarpanch of Japa panchayat Tapan Gochhayat also aired similar grievances. Many sarpanchs of Jagatsinghpur block alleged that the local BDO has supplied 15 beds, bought from Angul, to each panchayat without consulting them. Every gram panchayat should have a registration facility.

Besides, the panchayats should register, facilitate and provide quarantine facilities to migrant workers. However, many sarpanchs are ignorant about their new powers and rules. Erasama BDO Kailash Behera, however, refuted the allegations. “The panchayats did not make requisition in time due to which block officials purchased the beds. Since sarpanchs are yet to submit vouchers of their expenditure during Fani, funds could not be transferred to them,” he stated.