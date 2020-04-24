STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Police Covid cell calls 750 women to enquire abuse

Besides, it has designated a woman nodal officer in each police station of the Capital City to take immediate action on receiving a complaint. 

Published: 24th April 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police’s COVID-19 women cell has got in touch with 750 women who had previously been subjected to domestic violence. So far, seven of them have reported abuse during the lockdown period. In a bid to check crime against women during the lockdown, the Twin City Police has formed the special cell which is manned by two inspectors - Mahila police station IIC Banita Moharana and Rashmita Jena of Bhubaneswar DCP office.

Besides, it has designated a woman nodal officer in each police station of the Capital City to take immediate action on receiving a complaint. The cell with the help of Maadhyam, women’s support centre of the police, collected details of domestic violence complaints at police stations between 2018 and 2020. Humara Bachpan Trust is assisting Maadhyam in contacting the women who had lodged complaints in the past. 

“Any woman wanting to lodge a complaint can contact the officers over police helpline 100 and numbers of police stations which are available on the Commissionerate Police website instead of visiting a police station. The two designated inspectors and nodal officers will collect the complaints from the victims’ houses, launch investigation and register cases,” said Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo. In one case, the cell contacted a 35-year-old woman who had earlier lodged a domestic violence complaint against her husband with Mahila police here to enquire her well-being.

She lives under Saheed Nagar police limits. “The woman is a native of Jajpur district and was at her hometown when contacted. She had come to Bhubaneswar for her treatment,” said Maadhyam’s counsellor Anima Mishra. However, the woman’s husband and one of his friends, also her neighbour, reportedly harassed her on April 18 after she returned. The woman’s neighbour has been asked to give an undertaking stating that he will not harass the woman in the future. Her husband could not be contacted.
In another case, the officials contacted a 62-year-old woman who, in the past, had approached Airfield police alleging that her son and daughter-in-law were forcing her to leave the house and stay at an old age home. The officials have asked the nodal officer of Airfield police station to look into the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Police COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp