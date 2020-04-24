STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Paddy harvest uncertain sans farm hands in Odisha

Shortage of farm hands due to the lockdown has cast a cloud on harvesting of rabi paddy in the district which will begin within a week.

Published: 24th April 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

paddy cultivation

For representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Shortage of farm hands due to the lockdown has cast a cloud on harvesting of rabi paddy in the district which will begin within a week. Majority of the farmers of Sambalpur depend on labourers from Chhattisgarh and with restriction on public mobility due to the coronavirus pandemic, an acute scarcity of these farm hands has emerged in the district. 

Advisor of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan (SZKSS) Ashok Pradhan said agricultural operations are yet to be fully mechanised. Farmers depend on labourers to carry out agricultural activities including harvesting of paddy. “Farmers mostly depend on labourers from Chhattisgarh. However, with the Government restricting inter-State movement of people, workers from the neighbouring State are not able to come to the district which has emerged as a major headache for farmers,” said Pradhan.

He further said the combine harvester, which cuts paddy shoots, separating grains and disposing of hay, cannot be used in lowlands. In Sambalpur, paddy has been cultivated over 14,630 hectare and a production target of 87,780 tonne has been set for the current rabi season. The farmers are expecting bumper paddy production this season due to suitable weather and no report of pest attack. 

Umesh Mishra, a farmer of Satupali village under Dhankauda block, said he has cultivated paddy over 45 acre of land. He usually engages labourers from Chhattisgarh and combine harvester for harvesting paddy in highland areas. “With the shortage of farm workers looming large, it is certain that I will face difficulties during harvesting of paddy,” he said. Chief District Agriculture Officer of Sambalpur Santosh Ray said labourers from Chhattisgarh will not be allowed to take part in the paddy harvesting process. The farmers would be advised to engage local workers in this period of crisis.

“If any farmer is interested to bring labourers from Bargarh and Balangir districts, he will have to seek permission of the district administration,” he said. Ray further said there are around 80 combine harvesters in the district. “The harvesting process may take some more time with the available number of machines but we will have to manage things in this crisis,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha paddy harvest coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp