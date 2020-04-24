STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantine stamps for all returnees to Odisha

The Housing and Urban Development (H &UD) department will also identify a nodal officer per single or a cluster of wards in towns and cities. 

Published: 24th April 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Karnataka

A passenger being stamped after screening. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday decided to stamp returnees from outside Odisha with indelible ink to plug the loopholes and ensure that all such persons are quarantined. The Government will also request the Centre to get migrant workers stranded in other States tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to return to Odisha after the lockdown. “Tomorrow, I will have a video conferencing with Union Health Minster Dr Harsh Vardhan on this matter.

I have already proposed this to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Screening and testing of migrant workers before their return will help State Governments in taking follow-up action,” Health Minister Naba Kumar Das said. Meanwhile, as the State started preparatory work for the homecoming of a large number of people, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that the Panchayati Raj department will designate a nodal officer for each gram panchayat for mandatory registration of returnees.

The Housing and Urban Development (H &UD) department will also identify a nodal officer per single or a cluster of wards in towns and cities. The gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) may also register the names of such people on getting information from appropriate sources. A web portal an online application system will be developed for registration of returnees at both rural and urban level. 

The website will have the names and telephone numbers of such officers for prospective applicants to contact for a smooth and hassle-free registration. The H &UD department can also make arrangements in coordination with hotels for quarantine of people, who want to avail such facility on payment basis. In urban areas where persons are allowed home quarantine, a sticker will be affixed in their house. Such persons will be closely monitored to ensure that they follow the quarantine guidelines in letter and spirit, Jena said.

The Panchayati Raj department will issue detailed guidelines and directions to sarpanchs and ULB authorities to make necessary arrangements for quarantine including accommodation, food, water, bathing facility, sanitation and treatment. The expenditure on such provisions will be met out of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 quarantine stamp
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp