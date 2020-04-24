Sarangi urges CM for vigil on Bengal border

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odias stranded in West Bengal are making desperate attempts to return to their villages causing concern among residents of border districts. Considering the plight of people, Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Thursday urged the State Government to maintain strict vigil on the border to stop unauthorised cross border movement.

Drawing the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the growing anxiety of people of Balasore and Mayurbhanj to continuous influx from West Bengal through the inter-state border, Sarangi said the situation is worsening in the neighbouring State due to violation of lockdown norms.

“Covid-19 management system in West Bengal is reported to be lax. Media reports revealed that the situation in the state is worsening due to lack of transparency and credibility in testing and mortality of Covid patients,” said Sarangi in a letter to the Chief Minister.

This is precisely the reason for which the Centre has deputed an inter-ministerial team to West Bengal for on-spot assessments of the situation amid resistance from the Government there. Meanwhile, national vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda has appreciated the swift response of the Chief Minister to his request to seal Odisha border with West Bengal.