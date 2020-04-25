Crime rate in Odisha records significant drop during lockdown

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus has managed to control crime in the district.

Since the restrictions came into force, the crime rate has gone down drastically across police stations. Barring some incidents of theft, almost all the 13 police stations in the district have registered zero cases of rape, sexual harassment, murder, dowry death and other domestic violence.

The only exception was Balikuda police station which registered one murder and an assault case since the last 25 days.

Contrary to the claims that incidents of domestic violence have increased during the lockdown, crime against women including rape, torture, and dowry death has dropped considerable in the district.

Street crimes like snatching, theft of bikes, cars were reported nil. Requesting anonymity, a senior police official said the street crimes have come down across the district since people are staying indoors.

Besides, the presence of police personnel and law enforcement agencies has increased considerably on roads.

“Economic and social activities have decreased as people are forced to stay at home. These are the main factors behind the decrease in crime,” he said.

Of the 13 police stations, only Balikuda has reported a murder case in which a mentally-challenged person of Gaithipur village killed his wife another man was arrested for assaulting a lady sarpanch of Adhang panchayat for not giving rice under PDS.

However, a few incidents of theft and robberies have been reported during the lockdown.

Taking advantage of the deserted roads, several dacoits have become active in Paradip and Jagatsinghpur areas.

In the last 25 days, seven theft cases have been registered in areas under Paradip Lock, Kujang, Tirtol, Biridi and Jagatsinghpur police stations.

A few days back, one Sunakar Sahu of Sanpur Majurai was robbed of his golden chain and `5000 at gun point.

Similarly, Rs 75,000 was stolen from the side-box of a bike parked in police barrack area while dacoits looted the house of one Kanchanbala Das in Purna village under Biridi.